Reindeer hit the beach as temperatures soar in northern Finland (PHOTO)
The two reindeer were pictured seeking solace from the soaring 28C weather at Ounaskoski beach, in Rovaniemi, Tuesday. Fellow beach-goers snapped pictures of the unlikely visitors as they cooled off in the shade.
Finland: where reindeers sunbathe on the beach. 🦌⛱️🌞🇫🇮 #Rovaniemi#poro#Finland Picture by Johanna Koivisto via @yleuutisethttps://t.co/bVv0DwY2wzpic.twitter.com/YX5ILxIVpi— Päivi Kalske (@kalske) July 28, 2019
“Many people took photos and it didn’t seem to bother them in the slightest. Children were playing nearby and that didn’t disturb them either,” Johanna Koivisto told a local news outlet after snapping a picture of the relaxed pair.
Last week, reindeer were pictured “queuing” outside a local social benefits office in the Lapland village of Inari as they sought shade.
Čora Kela bálvalansajis Avvilis | Jonoa Inarin palvelupisteessä Ivalossa 😎 #KelaFpa#lieggasat#hellepic.twitter.com/ERNCHO354p— Arja Jomppanen (@arjajomppanen) July 23, 2019
Like this story? Share it with a friend!