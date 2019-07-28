 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Venezuela accuses US of another airspace violation week after scrambling jet to shadow spy plane

Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 01:34
Caracas has accused the US of another airspace violation, just a week after Washington, in a similar incident, blamed Venezuela for ‘unprofessionally’ approaching and ‘aggressively’ shadowing its spy plane over the Caribbean.

A Lockheed EP-3 surveillance aircraft violated the Venezuelan airspace near the coastal city of Maiquetía at around 10:58am local time Saturday, and circled the area for more than 3 hours, Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CEOFANB) said in a tweet, providing a diagram of the flight. The country’s air traffic control attempted to communicate with the intruder, but received no “effective response.”

Just last week, a similar incident resulted in US crying foul over “unsafe” approach by an “aggressive” Venezuelan Su-30 fighter – and the media blaming Russia for its “irresponsible” support for Caracas. It is unclear if Venezuela scrambled any of its jets this time, and the US has yet to issue a comment over the incident.

The US maintains that all its aircraft operate strictly in international airspace, while Venezuela insists that American jets violated its skies on at least 78 occasions this year alone. The Venezuelan army denounced the latest incursion as a “frank offense” in breach of all international treaties.

