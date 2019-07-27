 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple casualties, houses damaged after twin earthquake hits Philippines (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Multiple casualties, houses damaged after series of quakes hits Philippines (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 27 Jul, 2019 01:20 Edited time: 27 Jul, 2019 02:15

© Instagram / Manolo Manuel
At least 7 people have been killed and dozens injured after a series of powerful earthquakes struck the northern Philippines archipelago province of Batanes.

Substantial damage is being reported in Itbayat municipality after two consecutive earthquakes measuring 5.4 and 5.9 struck the region around 4:16am and 7:30am local time, followed by an aftershock. The Philippine seismology agency measured the second quake even higher than USGS, reporting it at 6.4. 

Amid ongoing large scale rescue operations a third quake measuring 5.7 struck the same area at 09:24am.

At least 7 people were killed and 60 others injured, according to preliminary information from Batanes Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

All of the jolts were centered within 15 kilometers of Itbayat. The municipality, which is home to roughly 3,000 people, has suffered a power outage. Some damage has also been reported in the local Jorge Abad airport. A historic church was also damaged.

