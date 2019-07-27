Multiple casualties, houses damaged after series of quakes hits Philippines (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

At least 7 people have been killed and dozens injured after a series of powerful earthquakes struck the northern Philippines archipelago province of Batanes.

Substantial damage is being reported in Itbayat municipality after two consecutive earthquakes measuring 5.4 and 5.9 struck the region around 4:16am and 7:30am local time, followed by an aftershock. The Philippine seismology agency measured the second quake even higher than USGS, reporting it at 6.4.

Amid ongoing large scale rescue operations a third quake measuring 5.7 struck the same area at 09:24am.

LOOK: Houses were damaged following the back-to-back earthquakes in Itbayat, Batanes.



Credit: Steve Labrador, Executive Secretary of Gov. Marilou H. Cayco pic.twitter.com/QqJ8RESVoa — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) July 27, 2019

At least 7 people were killed and 60 others injured, according to preliminary information from Batanes Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

WATCH: Situation after a 6.4 magnitude quake shook Itbayat, Batanes at 7:38 am Saturday, about three hours after a 5.4 quake jolted the northernmost municipality, according to @phivolcs_dost.



🎥 | Dominic De Sagon Asa pic.twitter.com/y17yytMNIR — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) July 27, 2019

All of the jolts were centered within 15 kilometers of Itbayat. The municipality, which is home to roughly 3,000 people, has suffered a power outage. Some damage has also been reported in the local Jorge Abad airport. A historic church was also damaged.

Damaged ancestral stone homes in Brgy. Santa Maria after a magnitute 6.4 quake hit Itbayat, Batanes this morning.



Photo by Analyn Dita Nico pic.twitter.com/hgZRIy6t8I — MovePH (@MovePH) July 27, 2019

LOOK: Damage caused by magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Itbayat, Batanes earlier this morning.



Photos by Jing Noblejas pic.twitter.com/sap8Nhl9ie — MovePH (@MovePH) July 26, 2019

