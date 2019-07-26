Trump mulls TAXING French wine after calling American ‘BETTER,’ and Twitter can’t handle any of that

President Donald Trump, a self-avowed teetotaler, has passed judgement on which country produces the best wine, kicking off an online wave of joking and rage. But it soon turned to despair as Trump threatened to tax French wines.

Responding to a new French tax seeking to extract funds from American tech giants active in the country, Trump donned his sommelier’s cap and launched an attack on one of France’s top exports, stating that “American wine is much better than French wine!”

Residents of Twitter soon pointed out the president’s famous claim to have never tasted a drop of alcohol; naturally, they started posing the tough questions.

I’ve always said American wine that I don't drink is better than French wine that I don't drink either! https://t.co/sGsUIEPESIpic.twitter.com/UPRhFE5rRe — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2019

Others, perhaps with some wine expertise of their own under their belt, disputed the president’s assertion purely on its merits.

“Trump is WRONG,” one user tweeted. “While a California cab Sauvignon is a great wine, it’s not quite like a fine French cru!”

Donald J Trump: American wine is better. pic.twitter.com/FTIMPleMIN — Jaime (@jaimejr66) July 26, 2019

However, as Trump developed his idea of striking back on Paris, for some the mood has become very sobering. Speaking in the White House, Trump said he “might” impose a new French wine tax.

“I might” slap tariffs on French wines, says @POTUS. “American wines are great.” pic.twitter.com/DUgNo89lcv — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 26, 2019

One user pleaded with the commander in chief not to introduce any new tariffs on the beloved drink, which has apparently become the “only solace” for the anti-Trump #Resistance.

Leave f**king WINE alone!!

It's our only solace as long as you're in office.#winetariffsNOWAYpic.twitter.com/4uspDXCwFV — evenmydoghatesTrump🐾🐶🐱🐱🐾 (@emkharts) July 26, 2019

As it turns out, the president’s family does have a hand in the wine business. In 2011, Trump purchased a vineyard in Virginia, which is now owned by his son Eric and produces around 36,000 cases of wine each year. Maybe he knows a little bit about wine, after all.

RELATED: Trump Winery, run by his son Eric, is in Virginia https://t.co/Nokp3WWsP8pic.twitter.com/do55nrPcjZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 26, 2019

But wait! Where is that winery located, exactly? That’s right: Charlottesville, ground-zero for America’s battle over (purportedly) racist statues, and the locale of the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally which resulted in the death of a protester. “What else do you need to know?” one commenter asked.

Some took up the president’s cause, defending the honor of America’s number one… boxed wine, but adding a caveat: “Our wine is really great, just don't drink it if you are sober.”

Hey guys, don't be disrespect our wine. Our wine is really great, just don't drink it if you are sober. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0VBVGc4pyO — Crawly Crowely (@CrawlyC) July 26, 2019

Finally, one commenter found how to bring ‘Russiagate’ into the row, bringing up his own favorite wine that bears the name of a certain former special counsel.

Which wine does @realDonaldTrump like best?

Oh, wait... he says he doesn’t drink.



This is my favorite. pic.twitter.com/9nC7p9bgg6 — cumberickman “woC senuN niveD” 🐄 (@cumberickman) July 26, 2019

