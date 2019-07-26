Iranian cargo ship sinks in Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan rescue services have evacuated the crew of an Iranian-flagged dry cargo ship as it was sinking near the Azeri port city of Lankaran, local authorities reported. The incident happened in the western Caspian Sea.

The 600-ton merchant vessel Shabahang sent a distress call on Friday, prompting the dispatch of two rescue helicopters and a patrol boat to the scene, Azerbaijan’s National Maritime Center reported.

All nine crew members were rescued as the ship was sinking.

Also on rt.com Iran releases 9 Indian sailors captured in tanker holdup

DETAILS TO FOLLOW