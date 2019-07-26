 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian cargo ship sinks in Caspian Sea

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 13:12
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Caspian Sea near Baku, Azerbaijan. ©  Reuters / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Azerbaijan rescue services have evacuated the crew of an Iranian-flagged dry cargo ship as it was sinking near the Azeri port city of Lankaran, local authorities reported. The incident happened in the western Caspian Sea.

The 600-ton merchant vessel Shabahang sent a distress call on Friday, prompting the dispatch of two rescue helicopters and a patrol boat to the scene, Azerbaijan’s National Maritime Center reported.

All nine crew members were rescued as the ship was sinking.

