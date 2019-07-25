French Air Force airshow jet crashes just shy of highway in southern France (PHOTOS)

A jet of the French Air Force’s aerobatics team has crashed near a highway in southern France while attempting to land during airshow rehearsals. The pilot was able to safely eject before the accident.

The jet crashed on Thursday afternoon. So far there are no reports of injuries.

The Dassault-Dornier Alpha Jet was part of the Patrouille de France (PAF) display team, which puts on airshows.

“Following a training session related to the #SaintCyprien [airshow] meeting, our Athos 2 pilot made a runway excursion that led to his ejection,” PAF said in a statement after the accident. “His state of health is not a cause for concern. Our aerial demonstrations are suspended during the investigation.”

An airshow scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been canceled.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

