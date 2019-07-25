French Air Force airshow jet crashes just shy of highway in southern France (PHOTOS)
The jet crashed on Thursday afternoon. So far there are no reports of injuries.
The Dassault-Dornier Alpha Jet was part of the Patrouille de France (PAF) display team, which puts on airshows.
“Following a training session related to the #SaintCyprien [airshow] meeting, our Athos 2 pilot made a runway excursion that led to his ejection,” PAF said in a statement after the accident. “His state of health is not a cause for concern. Our aerial demonstrations are suspended during the investigation.”
An airshow scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been canceled.
The cause of the crash remains unclear.
