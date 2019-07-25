 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French Air Force airshow jet crashes just shy of highway in southern France (PHOTOS)

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 15:21 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 16:12
©  Reuters / Pascal Rossignol
A jet of the French Air Force’s aerobatics team has crashed near a highway in southern France while attempting to land during airshow rehearsals. The pilot was able to safely eject before the accident.

The jet crashed on Thursday afternoon. So far there are no reports of injuries.

The Dassault-Dornier Alpha Jet was part of the Patrouille de France (PAF) display team, which puts on airshows.

“Following a training session related to the #SaintCyprien [airshow] meeting, our Athos 2 pilot made a runway excursion that led to his ejection,” PAF said in a statement after the accident. “His state of health is not a cause for concern. Our aerial demonstrations are suspended during the investigation.”

An airshow scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been canceled. 

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

