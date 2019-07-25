 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
150 feared dead in major shipwreck off Libyan coast – UN

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 14:03 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 14:40
FILE PHOTO: A rescue vessel off the Libyan coast. ©  Reuters / Sea-eye / Social Media
Up to one hundred and fifty people are feared to have been killed in a shipwreck off the northwestern Libyan coast, according to the United Nations Refugee agency. Another 150 passengers were reportedly rescued

The ship embarked from the city of Khoms, about 75 miles (120 km) east of Tripoli, and some 300 were thought to be aboard, according to Reuters. It is still unclear whether one or two vessels were involved in the wreck.

Survivors were taken to safety by local fishermen and the Libyan coastguard, UN spokesman Charlie Yaxley said.

Libya is a hub for migrants seeking entry into Europe, many attempting to traverse the Mediterranean in crudely constructed or overcrowded vessels, ranging from decrepit ships to inflatable rafts. Thursday’s wreck, if confirmed, would be the most deadly accident in the Mediterranean this year. Last year, over 2,000 migrants died trying to make the same journey.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

