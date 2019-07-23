 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Afghanistan demands US explain Trump’s comments about ‘wiping’ country off face of earth

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 07:58 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 08:25
Get short URL
Afghanistan demands US explain Trump’s comments about ‘wiping’ country off face of earth
An Afghan National Army (ANA) officer holds an Afghanistan flag during a training exercise. © Reuters / Ahmad Masood
Kabul has requested that Washington clarify remarks made by Donald Trump, in which the US president boldly said he could “win” the war in Afghanistan if he completely annihilated the country.

Not mincing words, the Office of the President said it’s not up to Washington or any other foreign state to decide Afghanistan’s future.

The Afghan nation has not and will never allow any foreign power to determine its fate.

The statement said that Kabul supports US efforts “for ensuring peace in Afghanistan, the government underscores that foreign heads of state cannot determine Afghanistan’s fate in absence of the Afghan leadership.”

Afghanistan will remain dignified and firm in the global political arena.

Now the Afghan government seeks “clarification on the US President’s statements” via “diplomatic means and channels,” the statement read.

The US president boasted on Monday that he could “win” the war in Afghanistan “literally” in 10 days, but it would require the deaths of millions and the country “would be wiped off the face of the earth.”

Also on rt.com ‘I don’t want to kill 10 million people’: Trump says he could win Afghanistan war in 10 days

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies