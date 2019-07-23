South Korea claims ‘warning shots’ fired after Russian military aircraft ‘violated airspace’
South Korean F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets were scrambled after two Chinese and three Russian aircraft approached the ROK air defense identification zone (KADIZ) over the Sea of Japan on Tuesday morning, the JCS said.
While the Chinese only entered KADIZ, one of the Russian aircraft allegedly flew too close to the islets of Dokdo and actually breached the S. Korean airspace twice for about three minutes, forcing the South Korean forces to fire “warning shots.”Also on rt.com US military complains Venezuelan jet ‘aggressively shadowed’ its spy plane… blames Russia (VIDEO)
Seoul said it plans to launch an official note of protest over the ‘unprecedented’ incident, explaining that this was the first time a Russian military aircraft has ‘invaded’ Korean airspace. The report did not mention the exact types of planes involved in the incident.
The Russian and Chinese defense ministries have yet to issue a comment.Also on rt.com WATCH Japanese fighter jets shadow Russian ‘Bear’ bombers over Sea of Japan
