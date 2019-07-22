‘Deal of the century’ is US plot that uses money to destroy Palestinian identity – Iran’s Khamenei

The Trump administration’s ambitious peace plan for the Middle East is far from being a tool to resolve issues there, but to destroy the identity of the Palestinian people, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei says.

"This dangerous plot aims to eliminate Palestinian identity among the Palestinian people... This is the main point that one should resist, and not allow them to eliminate the Palestinian identity using money,” Khamenei said in a statement released on Monday.

Washington’s so-called “deal of the century” involves a $50 billion economic development plan for the Palestinians, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon. The deal would reportedly require five million Palestinian refugees to surrender their claims to land they were forced to abandon during the 1948 Nakba that followed the creation of Israel.

Also on rt.com Trump ‘fond’ of Abbas, Kushner insists while raging over Palestinian rejection

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner made headlines in July after he slammed the Palestinian Authority for rejecting the deal, calling them “hysterical and erratic.”

President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed the proposal as “humiliating blackmail,” pointing out that it “ends the Palestinian cause.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!