‘Biking Queens’ from India visit Moscow as part of mega trip

Female bikers from India made a short stop in Moscow as part of their 25,000km trip across three continents, during which the motorcycle enthusiasts hope to promote “women’s pride” and empowerment.

The Indian biking trio, led by doctor and activist Sarika Mehta, crossed into Russia after riding the desert roads of Central Asia, and made stops in the southern Russian cities of Astrakhan and Volgograd. On Saturday, they arrived in Moscow and visited the Indian Embassy.

Born in the northwestern coastal city of Surat, Mehta studied psychology and received a PhD in behavioral science. She later became a skilled mountaineer, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Elbrus, as well as trekking in the Himalayas.

In 2015, Mehta founded the first women’s motorcycle club in her hometown, the Biking Queens. She was involved in various humanitarian projects during her travels, like promoting road safety for the World Health Organization (WHO).

In early June, Mehta, along with her colleagues Jinal Shah and Rutali Patel, embarked on a three-month biking trip, during which the women are set to cover 25,000km across 25 countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa. The journey began in the city of Varanasi near the Himalayas and is scheduled to conclude on August 26 in London.

“The expedition is to spread the message that women can do whatever they want,” Mehta said at the start of the trip, adding that their adventure is meant to promote empowerment and “women’s pride” across the world.

