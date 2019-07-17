‘Give Bradley Cooper back’: Russians target Lady Gaga’s Instagram account

Lady Gaga’s Instagram account is being bombarded by Russians who are demanding that the popstar “give Bradley Cooper back” to his ex-girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk.

Speculation about Gaga and Cooper’s relationship has been rife since the pair appeared in A Star Is Born last year. When the actor split from Shayk in June, many took it as a sign that he and the nine-time Grammy winner would soon officially be an item.

Amidst the relationship drama, Gaga’s Instagram account has come under heavy fire from what appear to be mostly Russian women who accuse the musician of prizing Cooper away from Shayk, with whom he has a two-year-old daughter.

Seemingly every photo has been hit with a deluge of cyrillic messages blasting Gaga and imploring her to return 44-year-old Cooper to his former partner. “Gaga return Bradley [to Irina],” one commenter said. “Don t touch him! He is little Lea’s papa,” another added.

However, the dismayed-sounding appeals have also sparked a bizarre trend of people spamming the account with nonsensical Russian sentences such as an ad for a second-hand Mercedes and information about traffic jams.

“Guys, what series to watch in the evening? Games of Thrones is over, what are you watching now?” one person asked in Russian. Another simply declared: “Today is my birthday!”

For the sake of whoever runs Gaga’s Instagram account, let’s hope the love-triangle drama cools down soon.

