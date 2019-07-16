Viral disgust as man caught using BARE FEET on plane entertainment console (VIDEO)

For a brief moment at least, the internet has united in almost universal disgust at an airline passenger who was filmed using their feet to operate the in-flight entertainment system.

Author Alafair Burke shared a video sent by a friend with the caption, “My friend who doesn’t have Twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter.” Social media users are seemingly a rather sado-masochistic bunch as the brief clip has already accrued 5.78 million views since it was posted on Monday.

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

“People in first class look at me crazy for wiping down everything. This is exactly why. Yuck,”tweeted one user in response. “Ugh. Why can’t the flight attendants tell him anything?!? Every airline has a dress code and SHOES are required on (almost?) every airline. No. Just no,” another disgusted person added, echoing the sentiments of many, many others online.

Everyone: “YOU CANT CALL THE COPS, WE’RE IN THE SKY!”



Me, regardless: pic.twitter.com/ScKl9Yyaeb — X (@XLNB) July 15, 2019

After garnering such a vast amount of attention, Alafair later tweeted a follow-up message, saying: “Y’all, my nephew texted me and says he thinks this will start a trend now. I hate everything.”

Monsters live among us. https://t.co/eFDnn0d0MB — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) July 16, 2019

One rather generous commenter speculated that “based strictly on what is shown, none of us know if that person has a muscular impairment that precludes their ability to lean forward and use their hands for this.”

Animal.



This person should be on a no-fly list.



Other people TOUCH this screen.



With their hands. https://t.co/c1AYDb2OZ5 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 16, 2019

This was quickly and unceremoniously smacked down by Burke who said that the photographer saw the man walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. “He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet,” she added.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!