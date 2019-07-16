 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Four storey building collapses in Mumbai, up to 50 people feared trapped inside

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 07:09 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 07:40
Get short URL
Four storey building collapses in Mumbai, up to 50 people feared trapped inside
Rescue workers and residents search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai. © Reuters
A four-story building has collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri area. Between 40 and 50 people are feared trapped in the rubble and emergency services are already on scene.

The building is believed to have collapsed approximately 11:40am local time. The local fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have deployed multiple tenders to the area to assist with evacuations and rescue operations.

While authorities have yet to release any official figures on the number of injuries and casualties one child has reportedly been rescued from the rubble at the site. Many families are still feared trapped inside the building, which had been declared unfit for human habitation previously.

Eyewitness video from the scene shows firefighters already sifting through the rubble as rainfall continues. 

Rescue efforts have been hampered by the narrow, crowded streets in the area. Authorities have formed a human chain to remove debris from the site. 

"This building must be 90-100 years old. I saw the bodies of some children. There were some seven-eight families in the building," another eyewitness told NDTV.

The building was reportedly part of a social housing scheme constructed by a local housing authority. The area, which contains many dilapidated buildings, was subject to heavy flooding in recent weeks which may have contributed to the collapse. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies