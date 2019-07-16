Four storey building collapses in Mumbai, up to 50 people feared trapped inside

A four-story building has collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri area. Between 40 and 50 people are feared trapped in the rubble and emergency services are already on scene.

The building is believed to have collapsed approximately 11:40am local time. The local fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have deployed multiple tenders to the area to assist with evacuations and rescue operations.

#Breaking#Exclusive Visuals | Over 40 people feared trapped as entire structure has collapsed. @NDRFHQ team rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/PwjY1vIApQ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 16, 2019

While authorities have yet to release any official figures on the number of injuries and casualties one child has reportedly been rescued from the rubble at the site. Many families are still feared trapped inside the building, which had been declared unfit for human habitation previously.

Eyewitness video from the scene shows firefighters already sifting through the rubble as rainfall continues.

#Buildingcollapse: #Fire brigade said that the #building in #Dongri was ground plus three storey & the entire #building came crashing down. People have been trapped within the debris and search #operation is currently ongoing with the help of JCB, fire brigade and BMC labourers https://t.co/TVMNUBMuHvpic.twitter.com/QxDTAc0FUw — Richa Pinto (@richapintoTOI) July 16, 2019

Rescue efforts have been hampered by the narrow, crowded streets in the area. Authorities have formed a human chain to remove debris from the site.

"This building must be 90-100 years old. I saw the bodies of some children. There were some seven-eight families in the building," another eyewitness told NDTV.

The building was reportedly part of a social housing scheme constructed by a local housing authority. The area, which contains many dilapidated buildings, was subject to heavy flooding in recent weeks which may have contributed to the collapse.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!