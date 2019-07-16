Croatian hip hop festival evacuated as massive fire engulfs surrounding forest (VIDEO)

Thousands of festivalgoers were forced to evacuate Croatia’s Fresh Island hip-hop festival as a gigantic fire tore through the forest surrounding Zrce Beach.

One venue and later the entire festival were evacuated as high winds spread the blaze toward the beach. Buses were hastily arranged to spirit guests to safety as smoke and flames encircled the event. Fresh Island is one of Europe’s largest hip hop beach festivals.

The official Fresh Island Twitter account posted an update Tuesday morning instructing guests that the road to the beach had been “closed for safety precautions” and buses were no longer being allowed through.

Ohhh at least I got to enjoy #freshisland ... pic.twitter.com/WZ5hVHPOMy — seb (@shh360) July 16, 2019

Video shot by event attendees shows people streaming out of the exits while the enormous inferno towers behind them. A few are running – some even screaming – but most are walking calmly, perhaps taking the light-show as part of the festival entertainment.

Scariest thing I have ever witnessed everyone has been evacuated :((( literally didn’t even realise how bad it was until we got out. Hope everyone is okay. #freshisland#croatiafirepic.twitter.com/dVIVVX2PbT — JESS GEARY🍉 (@jessicageary27) July 16, 2019

Another surreal clip shows a massive crowd enjoying a performance while the fire rages in the background.

Fresh Island is lit. I mean on fire pic.twitter.com/g4GXsfQXfF — 9bills.co.uk (@9bills) July 15, 2019

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The wildfire at Fresh Island Festival right now is mad. Whole thing been locked off pic.twitter.com/qUCu2QPodw — Chloe Foskett (@ChloeeeeF) July 16, 2019

Fresh Island on fire when @Tyga was supposed to perform wtf man #evacuation@freshislandfest mazaleen pic.twitter.com/iOEyWwQBg0 — Ikz إخلاص (@Khanvict_) July 16, 2019

The evacuation forced the cancellation of the headlining act, US rapper Tyga, which bothered some attendees at least as much as the fire. “I think a refund should be in order. Half the festival isn’t on,” one disgruntled guest complained.

