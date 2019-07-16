 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Croatian hip hop festival evacuated as massive fire engulfs surrounding forest (VIDEO)

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 03:49
© Global Look / Michael Pleuckert
Thousands of festivalgoers were forced to evacuate Croatia’s Fresh Island hip-hop festival as a gigantic fire tore through the forest surrounding Zrce Beach.

One venue and later the entire festival were evacuated as high winds spread the blaze toward the beach. Buses were hastily arranged to spirit guests to safety as smoke and flames encircled the event. Fresh Island is one of Europe’s largest hip hop beach festivals.

The official Fresh Island Twitter account posted an update Tuesday morning instructing guests that the road to the beach had been “closed for safety precautions” and buses were no longer being allowed through.

Video shot by event attendees shows people streaming out of the exits while the enormous inferno towers behind them. A few are running – some even screaming – but most are walking calmly, perhaps taking the light-show as part of the festival entertainment.

Another surreal clip shows a massive crowd enjoying a performance while the fire rages in the background.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The evacuation forced the cancellation of the headlining act, US rapper Tyga, which bothered some attendees at least as much as the fire. “I think a refund should be in order. Half the festival isn’t on,” one disgruntled guest complained.

