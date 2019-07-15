 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hong Kong leader denounces ‘rioters’ following violent skirmishes between demonstrators & police

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 09:06
Get short URL
Hong Kong leader denounces ‘rioters’ following violent skirmishes between demonstrators & police
A pro-democracy activist scuffles with a police officer after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 14, 2019. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended the police force following clashes with demonstrators angry about a now dropped extradition bill. Lam denounced the protesters, describing them as “rioters.”

The official made the remarks at a hospital where three police officers were being treated for injuries sustained while facing off with demonstrators.

On Sunday, riot police used batons and pepper spray against protesters occupying a mall in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin district.The clashes resulted in injuries on both sides, according to local media. Footage from the scene by Ruptly video agency shows blood on the floor and an unconscious female demonstrator.

Also on rt.com Umbrellas v. batons: Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong mall (VIDEO)

The autonomous territory has experienced weeks of unrest over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be sent to China to face prosecution.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies