Hong Kong leader denounces ‘rioters’ following violent skirmishes between demonstrators & police

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended the police force following clashes with demonstrators angry about a now dropped extradition bill. Lam denounced the protesters, describing them as “rioters.”

The official made the remarks at a hospital where three police officers were being treated for injuries sustained while facing off with demonstrators.

On Sunday, riot police used batons and pepper spray against protesters occupying a mall in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin district.The clashes resulted in injuries on both sides, according to local media. Footage from the scene by Ruptly video agency shows blood on the floor and an unconscious female demonstrator.

The autonomous territory has experienced weeks of unrest over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be sent to China to face prosecution.

