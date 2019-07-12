Gibraltar police arrest 2 more officers from detained Iranian tanker

Gibraltar police have arrested two more crew members of the Iranian oil supertanker seized by British marines and local law enforcement last week.

The men detained on Friday are two second mates, both Indian nationals, local daily the Gibraltar Chronicle reports, citing the police. The men have been questioned but have not faced any charges yet, the paper says, adding that they “are assisting police” with its probe.

The development follows the arrests of the ship’s captain and chief officer on Thursday, who were detained on suspicion of breaching EU sanctions against Syria.

