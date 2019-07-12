 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gibraltar police arrest 2 more officers from detained Iranian tanker

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 13:30 Edited time: 12 Jul, 2019 13:38
Gibraltar police arrest 2 more officers from detained Iranian tanker
©  UK Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Gibraltar police have arrested two more crew members of the Iranian oil supertanker seized by British marines and local law enforcement last week.

The men detained on Friday are two second mates, both Indian nationals, local daily the Gibraltar Chronicle reports, citing the police. The men have been questioned but have not faced any charges yet, the paper says, adding that they “are assisting police” with its probe.

The development follows the arrests of the ship’s captain and chief officer on Thursday, who were detained on suspicion of breaching EU sanctions against Syria.

