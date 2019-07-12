 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran strikes ‘terrorists’ at Iraqi Kurdistan border after attack that killed 3 IRGC troops

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 12:57
FILE PHOTO: Iranian Revolutionary Guards during a wargame in the Gulf ©  Reuters / Hamed Malekpour / Tasnim News Agency
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hit ‘terrorist strongholds’ along Iraqi borders, it said in a statement. The IRGC, Tehran’s elite troops, attacked targets near the borders of the Iranian provinces of Kurdistan and West Azerbaijan.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ statement regarding the attack was carried by several Iranian news outlets, with some reports in English and Arabic saying it took place on the Iraqi side, while the full IRGC statement in Farsi only said it was along the border.

The Revolutionary Guards say they used missiles, artillery and drones to hit bases of “anti-Iranian groups” which Tehran says were behind the Tuesday attack on a local IRGC unit. Three servicemen were killed in that attack.

Tehran blames terrorists affiliated with the “global arrogance,” a term used by Iranian officials to describe Iran’s opponents led by the US, for Tuesday’s attack.

The IRGC’s Friday retaliation “killed and injured a large number” of the militants and destroyed their “centers,” the military said without providing further details.

It also said it had previously warned the local population and the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan against allowing “terrorists” to set up a foothold in their territory.

