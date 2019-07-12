Iran strikes ‘terrorists’ at Iraqi Kurdistan border after attack that killed 3 IRGC troops

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hit ‘terrorist strongholds’ along Iraqi borders, it said in a statement. The IRGC, Tehran’s elite troops, attacked targets near the borders of the Iranian provinces of Kurdistan and West Azerbaijan.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ statement regarding the attack was carried by several Iranian news outlets, with some reports in English and Arabic saying it took place on the Iraqi side, while the full IRGC statement in Farsi only said it was along the border.

The Revolutionary Guards say they used missiles, artillery and drones to hit bases of “anti-Iranian groups” which Tehran says were behind the Tuesday attack on a local IRGC unit. Three servicemen were killed in that attack.

Also on rt.com UK govt claims Iran attempted to ‘impede passage’ of British tanker as Tehran rejects accusations

Tehran blames terrorists affiliated with the “global arrogance,” a term used by Iranian officials to describe Iran’s opponents led by the US, for Tuesday’s attack.

The IRGC’s Friday retaliation “killed and injured a large number” of the militants and destroyed their “centers,” the military said without providing further details.

It also said it had previously warned the local population and the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan against allowing “terrorists” to set up a foothold in their territory.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!