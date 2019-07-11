Twitter goes down amid Trump’s social media summit

US President Donald Trump’s favorite social media platform has stopped working even as he was hosting a White House meeting about deplatforming and other forms of onilne censorship. The cause of the outage is unknown.

“Sorry, something went wrong” was the message that greeted Twitter users starting at 1:30 pm Eastern time in the US, according to the monitoring website DownDetector.

The outage appears to be global, with reports coming from all corners of the world and not just the US. Downdetector.com showed that there are nearly 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues.

Twitter is usually where most social media users go to react when outages strike other platforms – such as the May incident that left over 2 billion Facebook in the dark for 14 hours. Its last major breakdown was in April 2018, when the platform stopped operating for several hours on a Friday afternoon.

