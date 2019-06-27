Twitter may hide Trump posts that ‘violate rules’

President Donald Trump may soon find himself hidden or throttled by Twitter, according to the mainstream media interpretation of the platform’s new rules for certain posts that “violate rules” but remain of “public interest.”

There are “certain cases where it may be in the public’s interest to have access to certain Tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules,” Twitter said on Thursday, trying to shed some light on when and how they will deal with them going forward.

We‘ll now clearly label any tweets which violate our terms of service but decide to keep up due to public interest. https://t.co/0jxS7GrARy — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) June 27, 2019

For accounts to be given this leeway they must represent a government official or someone running for public office or awaiting confirmation, have over 100,000 followers, and be verified (“blue checkmark”). A team of Twitter officials will make the determination in each case.

The problematic tweet will not be removed from the platform, but it be slapped with a notice, “feature less prominently” on Twitter, and not appear in searches, recommended tweets, notifications, or timelines under certain conditions, amounting to what has been commonly called a “shadowban.”

While the document does not mention President Donald Trump by name, mainstream media outlets like CNN and Voice of America immediately jumped to the conclusion that he would find himself on the receiving end of the new policy.

This will be closely watched to see what impact it has on certain @realDonaldTrump tweets: https://t.co/X23gQaioKm — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 27, 2019

Journalist Tim Pool had a different take, accusing Twitter of giving special privileges to “elites.”

Twitter announces a new feature to ensure elites get special access on Twitter and can break the rules.



I've always hoped we would build a Technocratic Oligarchy that created a new class of Nobles.



Great work Twitter! https://t.co/LSuM9gh3WI — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Democrat pressure group Sleeping Giants scoffed at the measure, saying it does not go far enough.

WOW. This is the dumbest shit of all time.



Nothing like a platform telling everyone that a user broke the rules and are doing nothing about it.https://t.co/cbcYf7cz94 — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) June 27, 2019

Twitter’s new policy amounts to walking a censorship tightrope, at a time when social media platforms are caught between demands to remove “hate speech” and threats of regulation and legal action because their content-policing seems to be overwhelmingly partisan in character.

"Without Evidence"



How about Jack Dorsey saying to me personally that Twitter was too aggressive policing a conservative meme?



How about Jack Dorsey saying his conservative employees are scared to speak up?https://t.co/wZXhgT05SGhttps://t.co/3UDjBe50dn — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 27, 2019

