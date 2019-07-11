Brain-damaged patient in French right-to-die case passes away after treatment is withdrawn
Medical experts said Lambert, paralyzed in a road accident in 2008, was in an irreversible vegetative state with no chance of recovering. He had almost no consciousness but could breathe without a respirator and occasionally moved his eyes.
The decision whether to keep the 42-year-old alive split his family and sparked a nationwide debate. Lambert’s wife says her husband told her before the accident that he would not want to be kept alive under such conditions.Also on rt.com Murder or mercy? Right-to-die case tears French family apart (VIDEO)
However, no written proof of that directive existed, leading to a lengthy and brutal legal battle between his wife, several siblings and nephews, against his mother, father and other Catholic relatives who fought to keep him alive.
Lambert’s parents said a “state crime” had been committed when France’s highest court ruled that his care could be terminated. While euthansia is illegal in France, doctors are permitted to put terminally-ill patients into deep sedation until death.
