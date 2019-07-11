 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 injured in Pamplona bull run, as veterans decry ‘lack of thrills’

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 14:40
© REUTERS / Jon Nazca
As so-called veteran ‘runners’ of Pamplona’s San Fermin bull running festival protested at the lack of excitement at the event, the Red Cross reported that at least seven people were injured, one of whom was gored in the arm.

The sit-down protest by several regular attendees took place Thursday morning at the start of the fifth bull run of this year's event. The San Fermin festival sees spectators and participants line the narrow, winding streets before being chased by rampaging bulls along a 875 meter (950-yard) concourse through the medieval city.

© REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Adherent has been applied for the past decade along the cobblestoned route leading to the bullring to prevent the bulls from slipping and becoming separated from the pack as they run. The measure, though, in turn reduces the chaos of the notoriously unpredictable event. 

© REUTERS / Susana Vera

An estimated one million spectators attend the nine-day San Fermin festival each year in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona. Each morning at 8am, participants test their mettle against the specially-bred bulls that chase the attendant crowds before the animals are killed in the bullring later in the day.

