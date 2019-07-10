Man miraculously survives plummet from Niagara’s largest waterfall

Canadian authorities have made the stunning revelation that a man miraculously survived a 188 feet drop from the largest of the Niagara Falls waterfalls this week.

Authorities responded to reports that a man was “in crisis” at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls at 4am on Tuesday. The man had reportedly climbed a retaining wall and jumped into the Niagara River, before being swept away.

He plummeted 188 feet into a 100 feet-deep plunge pool below the waterfall. Miraculously, during a search of the river, he was found sitting on rocks below the Journey Behind the Falls observation platform.

Niagara Parks Police Service said that the man was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

The man is now the fifth known person to survive an unprotected plummet from the falls, according to the Buffalo News. Authorities believe all-time high water levels may have saved the man from the usually fatal rocks below.

