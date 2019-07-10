‘Dangerous times ahead’: Duterte seeks to bolster Philippines army against state enemies & terrorism

The Philippines security forces must be better equipped to deal with any potential enemies of the state, President Duterte stressed, fearing in particular that Islamist extremist groups could rise up once his term runs out.

Rodrigo Duterte said his hands start to “sweat” when he is thinking about a possible resurgence of Islamic State-linked groups (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Basilan and Sulu provinces in the southern Philippines island chain of Mindanao, groups he has been trying to eradicate since taking office three years ago. Warning of “very dangerous” times once he leaves office in 2022, the 74-year-old leader called on lawmakers to support his drive to equip the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) with modern weapons.

Also on rt.com ‘US has no honor!’ Duterte slams ‘bossy’ Washington for breach of arms deal

“I’d rather leave with a strong military and police [that are] equipped to challenge the enemies of the state, especially terrorism,” Duterte said Tuesday.

I see very dangerous times ahead. And I hope that we will be able to contain whatever there is

The controversial leader of the former US colony has turned to Russia and China to get the latest arms supplies for his forces after the United States, citing the country's human rights record amid ongoing drug war, blocked the sale of some 20,000 assault rifles. While the Philippines managed to acquire many necessary armaments, Duterte said that he is looking to purchase an additional “few things.”

Also on rt.com Philippines won’t stop buying Russian arms over US pressure – FM

Even though Washington has warned Manila that it should be “investing in a relationship” with the US, rather than buying armaments from American rivals, Duterte is scouting the market for armored cars, patrol boats, submarines and helicopters, and is ready to consider any supplier, including the US, if the deal is fair and come with no strings attached.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!