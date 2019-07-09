 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Body of mysteriously missing American molecular biologist with Max Planck Institute found in Greeсe

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 20:58 Edited time: 9 Jul, 2019 21:03
Get short URL
Body of mysteriously missing American molecular biologist with Max Planck Institute found in Greeсe
Suzanne Eaton. ©  The University of Dresden Biotechnology Center
After a week of fruitless searches, an American scientist who went missing last week on the Greek island of Crete has been found dead. The cause of death remains unclear, but foul play is not suspected.

Greek authorities said the remains of Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old biologist with the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University in Germany, were discovered in a cave in Chania, Crete, on Monday night, according to local media reports.

The scientist traveled to the island to attend a conference at the Orthodox Academy in the village of Kolymbari, and was last seen on July 2.

The city of Chania on the Greek island of Crete. ©  Google Maps

Eaton is thought to have gone missing during a routine jog, according to a Facebook page set up by her family, entitled “Searching for Suzanne.” Family members said Eaton’s passport, phone, wallet and other belongings were found in her room at Orthodox Academy, and that only her running shoes were missing.

“Due to the rough terrain and extreme heat, we believe the most likely possibility is that Suzanne may have either become overheated and looked for shade or that she may have fallen,” the Facebook page said.

The woman’s employer, the Max Planck Institute, which had previously offered a €50,000 ($56,000) reward for information on Eaton, confirmed on Monday that the scientist’s remains had been found, but said the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Body of mysteriously missing American molecular biologist with Max Planck Institute found in Greeсe
Members of a search and rescue team stand behind a police cordon around the area Suzanne Eaton's remains were discovered, July 9, 2019. ©  Reuters / Makis Kartsonakis

“It is with enormous sadness and regret that we announce the tragic demise of our dearest friend and colleague,” the institute said in a statement. “The authorities have not yet completed their investigation regarding the events that may have transpired on Tuesday afternoon, 2nd July, and we will provide further updates as we receive information. We are deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event.”

Eaton earned her PhD in microbiology from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1988; she is survived by her husband, British scientist Tony Hyman, and their two sons.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies