‘Wacky, very stupid, foolish & pompous’: Trump tears into May & UK envoy amid leaked memo scandal

Donald Trump has fired off a series of tweets directed at Prime Minister Theresa May and her ambassador to Washington, after the British envoy’s unflattering memos about the US president were leaked to the press.

The US leader described Sir Kim Darroch, Britain’s ambassador to the US, as “wacky” and a “very stupid guy.”

“I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool,” Trump tweeted. “Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.....Thank you, Mr. President!” he added, apparently applauding himself.

....and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.....Thank you, Mr. President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Trump also chided the UK diplomat for being “upset” by his criticism of “how badly” Brexit was negotiated, but said if Kim was offended he should “speak to his country, and Prime Minister [Theresa May],” about the issue. Trump also took a swipe at the prime minister, claiming that she had rejected his advice and instead negotiated Brexit in her “own foolish way,” leading to a stalemate with the EU.

The UK government has been scrambling to save face after a series of memos penned by Darroch were leaked to the press. The diplomatic cables described US President Donald Trump as “incompetent” and claimed that his administration was “inept.”

Also on rt.com Leak of UK ambassador’s Trump views shows honesty has no place in international relations

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!