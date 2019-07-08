Pakistani politician mistakes GTA 5 video game for real-life footage

A Pakistani politician had shared an animated clip from Grand Theft Auto 5, a video game, suggesting it was real footage. The internet got its laughs in before the lawmaker could delete his tweet.

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Secretary General of Pakistan’s Awami Tehreek Party, took to Twitter with what he thought was amazing footage of a jetliner barely missing a tanker truck parked on a runway. He added the caption “Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster. Miraculous save by pilot’s presence of mind.”

Unfortunately for the lawmaker, there was no such “miraculous save” for his tweet, and commenters soon erupted into mockery.

“As if our politicians are super intelligent,” one said, while suggesting in a joke the United States might sell virtual fighter jets to Pakistan instead of F-16s. “These innocuous mistakes are what we live for,” another wrote. “Too funny!”

It wasn’t the first time a Pakistani official had the internet in stitches. In June, the provincial government of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accidentally livestreamed an entire meeting on Facebook with the ‘cat filter’ enabled.

Gandapur was apparently not the only person to be mystified by the GTA clip, however, perhaps a testament to the quality of modern gaming graphics.

How difficult is it to know that this was a clip from the game GTA5? Heard of Grand Theft Auto V??? Even Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, who is secretary-general of Pakistan Awami Tehreek party did this same mistake. God! — Kirti Phadtare Pandey (@KirtiPandey) July 8, 2019

