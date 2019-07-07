Guaido agrees to new round of talks with Maduro, but only to ‘end the dictatorship’

After weeks of dismissing persistent calls by Caracas to resume dialogue, US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guiado has agreed to talks in Barbados, while still calling President Nicholas Maduro a “usurper” who must go.

Guaido, who declared himself ‘interim president’ of Venezuela in January and has since enlisted the support of the US and its allies in his quest to topple Maduro, announced on Sunday that he would sent his representatives to the talks with Caracas that are scheduled in Barbados.

Guaido previously vehemently opposed any attempts by Maduro to rekindle the stalled dialogue, saying as recently as Tuesday that there is “never a good moment” to talk with the other side, while branding the Maduro cabinet members “kidnappers” and “human rights violators.”

Also on rt.com Maduro says he’s open to negotiations, Guaido says no, seems to hold out for the throne

While he has now agreed to resume the talks, brokered by Norway, Guaido still has only one goal in mind: “negotiating the departure of the dictatorship” that should be followed by the creation of a caretaker government and snap elections.

READ MORE: Get back to sinful earth and dialogue: Putin on Guaido, who declared himself president ‘before God’

This has been Guaido's and his backers' demand since day one, and the opposition has attempted more drastic measures to achieve it before: the coup attempt on April, 30 ended in a fiasco, fizzling out within 24 hours due to the lack of support from the Venezuelan military, which Guaido believed would defect to his side en masse.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!