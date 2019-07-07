China’s UK ambassador accuses London of ‘Cold War mentality’ over Hong Kong protests

China’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming Liu, has accused British politicians of harboring a “Cold War mentality,” as Hong Kong residents protest a controversial, Beijing-backed extradition bill.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Liu stated that Beijing is not interested in a diplomatic war with Britain, and suggested that the British government is “trying to obstruct the legal process” around getting the disputed bill passed. His government, Liu said, rejects this “Cold War Mentality.”

Hong Kong has been rocked by massive protests for a month now, as citizens take to the streets to oppose an extradition bill they say will make it easier for activists to be prosecuted in mainland China. Though the bill has since been suspended, demonstrators rammed their way into the city’s Legislative Council building on Monday, daubing the walls with anti-Chinese graffiti and occupying the debating chamber until they were removed by police.

Amid the furor, British Foreign Secretary and contender for prime minister Jeremy Hunt tweeted his solidarity with the protesters, and pledged the UK’s “unwavering” support to “Hong Kong and its freedoms.” Hunt followed this tweet up with another warning China that “good relations between countries are based on mutual respect and honouring the legally binding agreements between them.”

Away from campaigning want to stress UK support for Hong Kong and its freedoms is UNWAVERING on this anniversary day. No violence is acceptable but HK people MUST preserve right to peaceful protest exercised within the law, as hundreds of thousands of brave people showed today. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 1, 2019

Hunt’s second statement came after Liu said that “colonial” Britain should keep its “hands off Hong Kong,” a remark that earned him a reprimand from the Foreign Office. Liu also warned Hunt that the UK’s supposed failure to recognize Chinese sovereignty over Hong Kong could cause “problems.”

Hong Kong was a British colony for 150 years, until it was handed over to China in 1997. Since then, Beijing has broadly followed the “one country, two systems” agreement, which considers regions like Hong Kong and Macau Chinese, but allows them to govern themselves mostly autonomously. The agreement is set to expire in 2047.

Liu stated on Sunday that Beijing remains committed to this agreement, and trusts the Hong Kong authorities to resolve the current crisis themselves.

While the extradition bill has been suspended, the protesters have also called for the release of those arrested during the demonstrations, and the resignation of the city’s chief executive, Beijing-backed Carrie Lam.

