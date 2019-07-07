Iran steps up uranium enrichment over levels agreed in 2015 landmark deal

Tehran has announced it will step up its uranium enrichment over the 3.6-percent limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal starting Sunday, warning it would further scale down its commitments if its demands are not heard.

Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi says Iran will increase uranium enrichment to the level needed for the operation of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Officials earlier said the required level is five percent.