 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran steps up uranium enrichment over levels agreed in 2015 landmark deal

Published time: 7 Jul, 2019 06:56 Edited time: 7 Jul, 2019 07:05
Get short URL
Iran steps up uranium enrichment over levels agreed in 2015 landmark deal
Tehran has announced it will step up its uranium enrichment over the 3.6-percent limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal starting Sunday, warning it would further scale down its commitments if its demands are not heard.

Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi says Iran will increase uranium enrichment to the level needed for the operation of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Officials earlier said the required level is five percent.

Also on rt.com Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles exceed nuclear deal caps

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies