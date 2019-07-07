12 killed & dozens wounded in car bomb attack in Afghanistan

A car bomb targeted an office of Afghanistan’s Intelligence Directorate (NDS) in Ghazni city, causing multiple casualties, according to the latest estimations. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden truck in a crowded area in the city, eyewitnesses told TOLO news. Afghan news agency Pajwok says the attack killed eight police members and four civilians. More than 40 civilians were also wounded.

Update: 8 police and 4 civilians were killed and 43 civilians wounded in #Ghazni city. pic.twitter.com/FdkQlS67uR — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) July 7, 2019

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the carnage, saying the suicide blast had killed or wounded “dozens” of NDS officers. Sunday’s attack comes amid peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government underway in Qatar.

The security situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating recently. Just last week, the Taliban carried out an attack near the US and UK embassies in Kabul, wounding more than 50 people.

