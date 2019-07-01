‘Dozens’ wounded in massive blast near US, UK embassies in Kabul (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A large explosion in the diplomatic district of Afghanistan’s capital has reportedly left dozens of people injured. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Photographs and videos taken at the scene show a huge plume of smoke rising from the Kabul neighborhood which houses the US and UK embassies. It’s not clear whether either diplomatic compound was damaged in the attack.

According to local media, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said that at least 53 people were wounded in the blast.

#Video: A scene after massive explosion in Kabul Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/eZyY5oQLcl — HBABUR (@Humayoonbabur) July 1, 2019

Kabul’s chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, told the Associated Press that he could not yet comment on the attack’s intended target or the type of explosive device used.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is believed to have targeted a building belonging to the Afghan Defense Ministry.

Afghan Special Forces were reportedly deployed nearby, where they are said to be battling with two militants.

The attack comes as the Taliban and the United States hold peace talks in Qatar.

#KabulBlast- A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health Wahidullah Mayar says that so far 53 of wounded have been transferred to the hospitals following a heavy blast in #Kabul city. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/t6LKlrpBWp — Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) July 1, 2019

Afghan Special Forces have arrived at the blast scene as two attackers are targeting the logistics center of the Ministry of Defense in Pul-e-Mahmood Khan area in #Kabul, the Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/RYNsqJUxEB — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) July 1, 2019

