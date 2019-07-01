 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Dozens’ wounded in massive blast near US, UK embassies in Kabul (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 06:02 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 07:20
Men transport an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 1, 2019. © Reuters / Mohammad Ismail
A large explosion in the diplomatic district of Afghanistan’s capital has reportedly left dozens of people injured. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Photographs and videos taken at the scene show a huge plume of smoke rising from the Kabul neighborhood which houses the US and UK embassies. It’s not clear whether either diplomatic compound was damaged in the attack.

According to local media, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said that at least 53 people were wounded in the blast.

Kabul’s chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, told the Associated Press that he could not yet comment on the attack’s intended target or the type of explosive device used.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is believed to have targeted a building belonging to the Afghan Defense Ministry.

Afghan Special Forces were reportedly deployed nearby, where they are said to be battling with two militants.

The attack comes as the Taliban and the United States hold peace talks in Qatar.

