Far-right group had list of ‘pro refugee’ targets all across Germany to be killed on ‘Day X’ – media

A hardline far-right network reportedly planned to target political opponents on a nationwide scale. The same group earlier flagged thousands of “pro-refugee” people as targets for potential attacks on “Day X.”

‘Nordkreuz’ (Northern Cross, in English), the far-right group busted in a series of raids by German police, seems to be more sophisticated than had previously been thought, Die Welt reports. Their “kill list,” found on storage devices seized during police searches in 2017 and 2018, features the names and addresses of people living all across the country, the paper reported, citing investigation files.

Earlier, it was reported that the list has 25,000 entries, focusing mainly on left-wing politicians and activists that supported or defended immigration and refugees. These could eventually become murder victims “in case of conflict.”

On the ‘Day X’, ‘Nordkreuz’ would be issued IDs and passes allowing them to get to “deployment areas” faster. Curiously, the bogus documents, provided by a Rostock lawyer named Jan Hendrik H., bore stamps and letterheads of the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr.

Last week, another chilling revelation was reported by the media. At the time it emerged that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, former President Joachim Gauck as well as the parliament’s vice-speaker Claudia Roth were also listed as potential targets.

On top of this, ‘Nordkreuz’ had ordered 200 plastic bags and quantities of quicklime to dispose of dead bodies. They appear to have meticulously planned active measures, having acquired both weapons and ammunition. Most of the hardware was illegally taken from police or military stockpiles, but some part of it was bought by the far-right extremists themselves.

Far-right terrorism came into the spotlight again after a known neo-Nazi Stephan Ernst was charged with the killing of a German “pro-refugee” politician, Walter Luebcke, in early June. Ernst first said he’d acted alone, but investigators flagged two more men that supplied him with weapons and facilitated contacts.

Last month, a damning report by the domestic security agency, the BfV, mentioned 24,100 right-wing extremists scattered all across Germany, of which 12,700 were considered“ready to use violence.”

