Auschwitz survivor Eva Kor who suffered under ‘Angel of Death’ dies aged 85

Eva Mozes Kor, an Auschwitz survivor who endured torture at the hands of the so-called ‘Angel of Death’ Josef Mengele, has died during her annual visit to Poland.

World-renowned for her activism and calls to forgive Nazi perpetrators of the Holocaust, Mozes Kor established her own Holocaust museum in her adoptive home in the US.

Yesterday my staff from CANDLES drove to Katowice, Poland, & found the orphanage where I was sent after the war before Ms Csengeri took care of us. Can you believe the nuns wear bright blue head coverings as part of their habits? I will go on Fri to see it again after 74 years pic.twitter.com/6bQyR9RJL5 — Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) July 2, 2019

The Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Indiana announced her passing on Thursday via a Facebook statement, writing: “The themes of Eva’s life are apparent. We can overcome hardship and tragedy. Forgiveness can help us to heal. And everyone has the power and responsibility to make this world a better place.”

Born in Romania and deported along with her Jewish family to Auschwitz in 1944, both she and her twin sister Miriam survived the concentration camp, but the remaining members of her family perished.

While imprisoned, both Miriam and Eva were subjected to unspeakable abuse by the ‘doctor’ at Auschwitz, Josef Mengele, who was notorious for ordering the mass executions of Jews in gas chambers, as well as carrying out cruel human experiments, particularly on twins.

“Three times a week we went to the blood lab. There we were injected with germs and chemicals and they took a lot of blood from us,” Kor said in 2001.

At one stage in the experiments inflicted on her, she developed a high fever and was given two weeks to live but miraculously survived and was later liberated from Auschwitz shortly before her eleventh birthday. She moved to Israel before eventually relocating to Indiana in the US.

I am sharing with you my face to face meeting with Oskar Groening the former Nazi guard. Two old people reaching out pic.twitter.com/XlooNvPpQ1 — Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) April 23, 2015

In 2015, Kor attended the trial of former Auschwitz guard Oskar Groening, often referred to as the bookkeeper of Auschwitz, who was responsible for counting the belongings taken from the prisoners. At their meeting, she shook his hand in a remarkable display of forgiveness. He was later jailed for four years for being an accessory to the murder of 300,000 people.



