Ecstatic boy celebrates getting his eyesight back in emotional viral VIDEO

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 11:19
FILE PHOTO © Cheryl Ravelo / Reuters
The moment an overjoyed blind teenage boy regained his eyesight after three years has been captured in a heartwarming viral video that brought tears to countless viewers around the world.

Nepali Roshan Theeng went blind when he was 10 after developing cataracts but now, years later, thanks to a revolutionary cataract surgery, his sight has been restored. 

Surgeon Sanduk Ruit performed the crucial operation in just 15 minutes on Tuesday, and a shocked and overjoyed Theeng reacted to his returned vision by kissing and hugging the doctor, and looking into his eyes for the first time on Wednesday morning.   

Ruit appeared overcome with the boy’s emotion in the viral video that has been viewed almost 100,000 times. 

“I can see everything and everybody,” the boy said, the Kathmandu Post reports. Ruit held his fingers up for Theeng to count, and the boy got it right every time. “I can go to school again,” he said. 

Ruit has been hailed the ‘god of sight’ for his key role in the youngster’s recovery, and has reportedly restored the sight of hundreds of thousands people across Africa and Asia using small-incision cataract surgery. 

“I have never seen or felt such a heartwarming moment in my life,” Ruit said of Theen’s reaction to his returned eyesight. “There was a flood of emotions. It felt like I was being blessed by the gods. I couldn’t control myself.”

