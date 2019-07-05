 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s ‘duty’ to seize British tanker if UK fails to release captured ship – senior official at IRGC

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 10:04 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 10:19
Oil supertanker Grace 1 © REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tehran should seize a British tanker if the UK does not release the oil supertanker captured by Royal Marines near Gibraltar on Thursday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander has said.

On Thursday, British marines and Gibraltar police seized the Panama-flagged tanker off the southern coast of the Iberian Peninsula. The vessel is owned by a Singaporean company.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo claimed that the ship was transporting crude oil to Syria “in violation” of the EU sanctions placed on Damascus.According to Madrid, which considers the waters off Gibraltar to be its own, the British captured the ship at the request of the US. Washington officials welcomed the seizure of the vessel, saying that it was carrying Iranian oil.

