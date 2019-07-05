Iran’s ‘duty’ to seize British tanker if UK fails to release captured ship – senior official at IRGC

Tehran should seize a British tanker if the UK does not release the oil supertanker captured by Royal Marines near Gibraltar on Thursday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander has said.

On Thursday, British marines and Gibraltar police seized the Panama-flagged tanker off the southern coast of the Iberian Peninsula. The vessel is owned by a Singaporean company.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo claimed that the ship was transporting crude oil to Syria “in violation” of the EU sanctions placed on Damascus.According to Madrid, which considers the waters off Gibraltar to be its own, the British captured the ship at the request of the US. Washington officials welcomed the seizure of the vessel, saying that it was carrying Iranian oil.

