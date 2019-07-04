 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Centuries-old physics problem that baffled Newton finally solved

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 15:14 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 15:22
Get short URL
Centuries-old physics problem that baffled Newton finally solved
© Creativ Studio Heinemann via Global Look Press
Scientific luminaries like Isaac Newton could only create temporary solutions to the centuries-old problem of ‘spherical aberration’ but one Mexican student has finally solved it – while preparing his breakfast.

“I remember one morning I was making myself a slice of bread with Nutella and suddenly I said, ‘Holy crap! It’s there!’” Rafael González from the Institute of Technology in Monterrey, Mexico told his university paper. 

“I went to my room, I started programming, it resolved and I jumped for joy with excitement.”

Also on rt.com ‘The big breakthrough’: Extraterrestrial radio signal source finally pinpointed for 1st time

The optical phenomenon was discovered approximately 2,000 years ago by Greek mathematician Diocles. Since then, scientists like Newton and Leibniz tried, and failed, to resolve the problem of maintaining the sharpness of images when passed through spherical lenses. 

Newton managed to solve the chromatic aberration (the issue of focusing all the colors from a light source) but not the spherical aberration. The issue was formalized in 1949 in what became known in the scientific community as the Wasserman-Wolf problem, but no one could solve it, until now.

Industrial engineer Gonzalez, who is currently working on a PhD in nanotechnology, teamed up with his friend and colleague Alejandro to solve what they dubbed the “a mythical problem.” Their work was published in the journal Applied Optics

Also on rt.com Scientists cure mice of HIV for first time in groundbreaking study using CRISPR

A previous quick-fix solution was the use of two aspheric lenses (only rounded on one side) but the calibration of such lenses depended on an imprecise calculation. However, thanks to Gonzalez and his solution, a precise result can now be derived regardless of changes to the variables with a 99.99 percent success rate. 

The resolution of spherical aberration problem could revolutionize the field of optics and greatly improve the technology used in telescopes and cameras the world over. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies