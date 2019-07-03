 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp down in parts of US and Europe

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 14:36 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 15:54
File photo: © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users around the world are reporting problems with accessing the social networks and messaging platforms, particularly in the eastern United States and Europe.

Thousands of reports have been logged with DownDetector.com and a map of the complaints shows the problems are worse in the northeastern US, across Europe, and eastern Brazil.

Instagram outages reported on Wednesday © downdetector.com

The Facebook outages reported on Wednesday © downdetector.com

Frustrated users have turned to Twitter to vent their annoyance at the service disruption and to petition Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, for an urgent fix.

