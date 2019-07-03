Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp down in parts of US and Europe

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users around the world are reporting problems with accessing the social networks and messaging platforms, particularly in the eastern United States and Europe.

Thousands of reports have been logged with DownDetector.com and a map of the complaints shows the problems are worse in the northeastern US, across Europe, and eastern Brazil.

Frustrated users have turned to Twitter to vent their annoyance at the service disruption and to petition Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, for an urgent fix.

