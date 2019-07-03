Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp down in parts of US and Europe
Thousands of reports have been logged with DownDetector.com and a map of the complaints shows the problems are worse in the northeastern US, across Europe, and eastern Brazil.
Frustrated users have turned to Twitter to vent their annoyance at the service disruption and to petition Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, for an urgent fix.
Does anyone having the same problem not being able to download images and audios in @WhatsApp and @facebook#facebookdown#whatsappdown#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/tMCOC4ZmHq— Sabino H. Armas (@sabinoarmas) July 3, 2019
My face when #instagramdown and #facebookdown#notagainpic.twitter.com/lVEfnlZZcz— Ellie.mini (@ellieminiaussie) July 3, 2019
Who else headed to Twitter just to see if Instagram and what's app aren't working for everyone? #instagramdown— Jenny || Dreamer 💙⚡ (@risinxhendersun) July 3, 2019
