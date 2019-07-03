 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin signs law suspending INF treaty with US

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 12:05 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 12:34
U.S. Air Force ground crew secure weapons and other components of an MQ-9 Reaper drone after it returned from a mission, at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. ©  REUTERS/Josh Smith/File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law suspending the Cold War-era INF Treaty. Putin announced in February that he would halt participation in the treaty after Washington's abrupt decision to pull out of the agreement.

The Trump administration announced last October that the US would pull out of the treaty which has been a cornerstone of European security since its signing in 1987. Moscow later promised a "mirror response" to the decision and said it would suspend its own participation.

The treaty eliminated nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating its terms.

Abandoning the deal, Trump said the US would "terminate the agreement" and then "develop the weapons." Putin later said Russia would be forced to "do the same thing."

Trump floated the idea of signing a "new nuclear agreement" with Russia after an hour-long phone call with Putin in May. The White House said at the time that a new deal could either be a new multilateral accord between the US, Russia and China — or the extension of the current US-Russia strategic nuclear accord.

Washington and Moscow are working to organize a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under-Secretary of State Andrea Thompson to discuss issues of strategic security, according to reports from Russian media.

Arms control was a top concern when Trump and Putin met last week at the G20 Summit in Japan, where the two leaders promised to continue dialogue on strategic stability.

