At least 22 die as three walls collapse in India amid monsoon rains (PHOTOS)

Over 20 people have been killed overnight after heavy rainfall triggered the collapse of three walls in India. Streets have turned into rivers and dozens of flights have been canceled or diverted.

At least 13 people died after a compound wall fell, crashing onto shanties built on a hill slope in Kurar Village in the Malad East area of Mumbai early on Tuesday. The ramshackle structures crumbled as the city was swept with heavy rains brought by a seasonal monsoon.

More than 60 people were reportedly injured in the incident and many more are feared to have been buried under the rubble. A 10-year-old girl is reportedly among those trapped under the debris, with rescue teams attempting to pull her out by cutting out a section of a wall, as roads are impassible for a crane.

At least four people have been rescued and taken to hospital following the incident.

A similar incident in the city of Kalyan, just outside Mumbai, claimed the lives of at least three people, including two women and a three-year-old boy, when a school wall collapsed on a group of houses. One person was rescued from under the debris, but was seriously hurt.

Separately, six more people were killed when a wall collapsed near the Sinhgad College campus in the city Ambegaon in central Maharashtra state.

The adverse weather conditions almost brought traffic to a standstill and caused Mumbai Airport, India’s second biggest, to divert 54 flights and to cancel 52.

The Maharashtra state government has declared Tuesday a public holiday, ordering all schools and colleges to remain closed due to the continuing downpour.

Photos from the Mumbai area show partially submerged vehicles and trash floating around, with people knee-deep in muddy waters, struggling to cross the flooded roads.

Over 400mm of rain fell over the past 24 hours in some areas of Mumbai, including Malad. It is expected that the rain will continue to ravage the area on Tuesday.

