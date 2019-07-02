 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Head of German state of Saxony says he invited Putin to visit

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 01:54
Vladimir Putin meets with Saxony Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (L) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), in St. Petersburg, Russia. © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
Minister President of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, has said he invited Vladimir Putin to come to the eastern German federal state “soon,” reiterating his call for the sanctions against Russia to be lifted.

Kretschmer made the announcement during a 400-strong conference of his party CDU (Christian Democratic Union) in Chemnitz during the weekend.

I hope he comes to visit us soon.

The Minister President hinted that Putin may make the trip before the Saxon state election on September 1, Bild reported. He also repeated his call to lift German sanctions against Russia, which he had made in early June, provoking a major debate in the country.

Shortly after meeting with the Russian President at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kretschmer called Russia “a strategically important partner” for Germany and urged economic restrictions against the country to be removed “for a better relationship.”

CDU is currently neck and neck with Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the polls in Saxony, a federal state located at the Polish border. In his speech, which was met with standing applause from the audience, Kretschmer spoke a lot about the need to bring the “non-voters,” those who were disappointed in politics, to the polls to give their voices to his party. Inviting Putin seems to be a part of this strategy.

The move faced criticism from CDU’s political opponents, with Green Party candidate Katja Meier decrying it as “populist.”

