Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles went beyond nuclear deal caps – report

Iran has reportedly increased its stockpiles of enriched uranium and is exceeding the 300kg cap set out in the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran had earlier vowed to curb its implementation of that deal, after the US walked away from it.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have re-measured the production of Iran’s enriched uranium and concluded that its reserves “have exceeded 300 kilograms,” an unnamed source told the Fars news agency. He added that the uranium was enriched by 3.7 percent.

Tehran had earlier announced that it would speed up producing the radioactive material as part of its policy to shrink commitments under the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal. The accord, which major world powers sealed with Iran, says that the 300kg cap must not be exceeded until 2031. It also prescribes that Tehran keep the stockpile’s level of enrichment at 3.67 percent.

Also on rt.com ‘Countdown has begun’: Iran to exceed uranium stockpile limit set by nuclear deal in 10 days

The hard-earned deal found itself in jeopardy after the US unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and brought back sweeping economic sanctions against Tehran. Iran had ultimately decided to retaliate against US actions.

Earlier in June, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that his country will further scale back commitments under the deal, setting the deadline for July 7.

Just last month, Iranian officials said that by June 27 the nation’s nuclear program will be placed beyond the deal’s limits. The Islamic Republic has “already increased” uranium production at a nuclear research site in Natanz in the central Isfahan province, spokesperson for the nation’s atomic energy agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said at the time.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!