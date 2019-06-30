Two planes skid off runways at Indian airports on SAME night (PHOTOS)

An Air India Express plane has veered of the runway at the at Mangalore International Airport in India, with a similar misfortune occurring to a SpiceJet flight in Surat just a few hours later. No injuries have been reported.

A Boeing 737-800 that had come from Dubai arrived on Sunday evening at Mangalore in the south-west of the country, but skidded off the runway during its taxi and got stuck in the grass.

On 22 May 2010, a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet operating Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai to Mangalore, India, crashed on landing at Mangalore



Today again Air India express (Dubai-Mangalore) skids in Mangalore Runway. 183 passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/Z0UaTaHEyw — Adrenaline (@atropized_m2) June 30, 2019

None of the passengers were hurt and were safely evacuated from the aircraft. The runway was closed, pending an inquiry.

Air India Express flight IX 384 Dubai-Mangalore veered off runway after landing. The Boeing 737 did a go around and landed in second attempt. All safe. Airline statement shortly

(Pix from a pilot friend)@airindiain@DGCAIndiapic.twitter.com/glWI3FBbOb — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) June 30, 2019

So far, it’s believed that the incident was caused by a “tailwind [and] a wet runway, in addition to inadequate braking action.”

Spicejet flight from Udaipur to Surat overshoot the runway. No saftety measures in place, panic among the passengers.#spicejet#timesofindia#MoCA_GoIpic.twitter.com/ZvGXceTioc — Tushar Mundra (@Tushar_Mundra) June 30, 2019

Soon afterwards, reports of another passenger plane overshooting the runway came from Surat International Airport in the north-west. A regional SpiceJet flight from Bhopal also ended up in the grass shortly after landing, amid “heavy rain.”

Deaths or injuries were reportedly avoided in the second instance as well, but the operations of the airport might be affected, authorities warned.

