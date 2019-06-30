 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump thanks Kim for showing up at DMZ, because ‘press would make me look bad’ if he hadn’t

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 08:34
South Koreans watch a live broadcast on a meeting between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump © REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Donald Trump has found a somewhat unconventional way of thanking Kim Jong-un for attending their meeting at the DMZ, saying that if he hadn’t turned up, the media would surely portray the US president in a bad light.

“I want to thank Chairman Kim for something else,” Trump said after formally praising the current state of US-North Korean ties. “If he didn’t show up, the press was going to make me look very bad,” he said.

So you made us both look good and I appreciate it.

Trump and Kim met on Sunday in the heart of the Demilitarized Zone that divides South and North Korea. They greeted each other with a symbolic handshake on both sides of the border line.

“It’s just an honor to be with you, and I was proud to step over the line. I thought you might do that, I wasn’t sure but I was ready to do it,” Trump said at the event.

