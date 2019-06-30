Trump thanks Kim for showing up at DMZ, because ‘press would make me look bad’ if he hadn’t

Donald Trump has found a somewhat unconventional way of thanking Kim Jong-un for attending their meeting at the DMZ, saying that if he hadn’t turned up, the media would surely portray the US president in a bad light.

“I want to thank Chairman Kim for something else,” Trump said after formally praising the current state of US-North Korean ties. “If he didn’t show up, the press was going to make me look very bad,” he said.

So you made us both look good and I appreciate it.

Trump and Kim met on Sunday in the heart of the Demilitarized Zone that divides South and North Korea. They greeted each other with a symbolic handshake on both sides of the border line.

“It’s just an honor to be with you, and I was proud to step over the line. I thought you might do that, I wasn’t sure but I was ready to do it,” Trump said at the event.

