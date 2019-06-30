 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump feels ‘certain chemistry’ with Kim, but won’t rush to mend ties with N. Korea

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 06:13 Edited time: 30 Jun, 2019 06:14
Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump © Reuters / Damir Sagolj; Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump said he has a “certain chemistry” with Kim Jong-un ahead of a meeting between the US and North Korean leaders at the DMZ. But this shouldn’t raise hopes too high – he’s “in no rush” to alter his Korea policy.

“For some reason we have a certain chemistry – or whatever,” Trump told journalists after meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul. However, there’s still much to be done before a major detente is possible on the Korean peninsula.

Let’s see what happens. We have a long way to go. But I’m in no rush.

Trump is expected to briefly speak and shake hands with Kim Jong-un later on Sunday at the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Nevertheless, a further breakthrough in US-North Korea relations should not be expected, Trump explained.

He said that he had the idea “to maybe say hello, just shake hands quickly and say hello,” just because “we haven’t seen each other since Vietnam.”

Despite playing down prospects of major diplomatic progress, the meeting could produce something more important than just a formal handshake, Trump added, hinting that another summit with Kim might be discussed.

“A third North Korea-US summit, and the timing of that, really, that would depend on what kind of change today’s encounter will bring about. But we have expectations for future development, obviously,” he said.

