Philippines trash war: 69 containers of ‘unique material’ arrive back in Canada (VIDEOS)

A massive cargo vessel carrying 69 containers with trash has docked in Vancouver, a month after the Philippines refused to become Canada’s ‘dumping ground’ and finally sent back some 1,500 tons of contaminated household waste.

Hazardous cargo full of plastic bottles, electric appliances and even diapers returned to Canadian shores after rotting in the Philippines for nearly six years. Containership Anna Maersk was filmed docking at Deltaport in Vancouver early Saturday morning, following a month-long voyage from Southeast Asia.

Fearing possible contamination, the city will soon proceed to incinerate the waste. “It’s a bit of a unique material,” general manager of solid waste service for Metro Vancouver Paul Henderson told local media.

We’ve had to work through safe operating procedures for how to receive this, because it’s been sitting in the Philippines for so long.

Despite environmental concerns, burning the waste would be a way better option than eating it for dinner, as President Rodrigo Duterte had suggested before shipping the decaying trash back:

Prepare a grand reception. Eat it if you want to.

The waste was exported to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014, but it did not meet the government environmental standards, and in May Duterte finally ordered the trash to be returned forcefully after Canada stalled for years and missed the deadline to resolve the issue.

