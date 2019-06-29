 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Philippines trash war: 69 containers of ‘unique material’ arrive back in Canada (VIDEOS)

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 23:24
Get short URL
Philippines trash war: 69 containers of ‘unique material’ arrive back in Canada (VIDEOS)
© Reuters / Jason Redmond
A massive cargo vessel carrying 69 containers with trash has docked in Vancouver, a month after the Philippines refused to become Canada’s ‘dumping ground’ and finally sent back some 1,500 tons of contaminated household waste.

Hazardous cargo full of plastic bottles, electric appliances and even diapers returned to Canadian shores after rotting in the Philippines for nearly six years. Containership Anna Maersk was filmed docking at Deltaport in Vancouver early Saturday morning, following a month-long voyage from Southeast Asia.

Fearing possible contamination, the city will soon proceed to incinerate the waste. “It’s a bit of a unique material,” general manager of solid waste service for Metro Vancouver Paul Henderson told local media.

We’ve had to work through safe operating procedures for how to receive this, because it’s been sitting in the Philippines for so long.

Despite environmental concerns, burning the waste would be a way better option than eating it for dinner, as President Rodrigo Duterte had suggested before shipping the decaying trash back:

Prepare a grand reception. Eat it if you want to.

The waste was exported to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014, but it did not meet the government environmental standards, and in May Duterte finally ordered the trash to be returned forcefully after Canada stalled for years and missed the deadline to resolve the issue.

Also on rt.com ‘Baaaaaaaaa bye & good riddance’: Philippines sends thousands of tons of trash back to Canada

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies