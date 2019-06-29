‘Spectacular job!’ Trump, Saudi MbS praise each other for ‘social revolution & terrorism fighting’

It was all praise between two old friends during the meeting between Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump as both agreed to intensify the fight against terrorism on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Trump started the meeting by singing the Crown Prince's praises, lauding his efforts at “opening up” Saudi Arabia. “You’ve done really a spectacular job,” Trump told MbS, noting that his social reforms, especially towards women, are “like a revolution in a very positive way.”

Multiple reporters in our WH press pool asked Trump and MBS about the death of columnist Jamaal Khashoggi, an international outrage.



Neither answered.



Jared Kushner didn’t look pleased at that line of questioning, per @margarettalev in the breakfast room at the Imperial Hotel. pic.twitter.com/uetCiiGX6S — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 28, 2019

Calling the Saudi Royal “a friend of mine” Trump also reiterated that he “appreciates” Riyadh’s purchases of US military equipment worth some $110 billion – all amid massive Congressional scrutiny of Trump’s relations with the House of Saud and support of the ongoing war in Yemen.

“The whole world is grateful for your efforts in the fight against terrorism,” Prince Mohammed stated in turn, while Trump emphasized that Riyadh remains a vital partner in fighting “terrorism,” which Washington believes is raging in the region all because of Iran.

