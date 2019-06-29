 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Spectacular job!’ Trump, Saudi MbS praise each other for ‘social revolution & terrorism fighting’

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 00:33 Edited time: 29 Jun, 2019 00:37
©  Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
It was all praise between two old friends during the meeting between Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump as both agreed to intensify the fight against terrorism on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Trump started the meeting by singing the Crown Prince's praises, lauding his efforts at “opening up” Saudi Arabia. “You’ve done really a spectacular job,” Trump told MbS, noting that his social reforms, especially towards women, are “like a revolution in a very positive way.”

Calling the Saudi Royal “a friend of mine” Trump also reiterated that he “appreciates” Riyadh’s purchases of US military equipment worth some $110 billion – all amid massive Congressional scrutiny of Trump’s relations with the House of Saud and support of the ongoing war in Yemen.

“The whole world is grateful for your efforts in the fight against terrorism,” Prince Mohammed stated in turn, while Trump emphasized that Riyadh remains a vital partner in fighting “terrorism,” which Washington believes is raging in the region all because of Iran.

