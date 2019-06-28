WATCH Trump & Kim’s look-alikes sing duet as they rock a pub during G20

A cover band made up of the doppelgangers of world leaders has held a debut gig in Osaka on the same day that the actual world leaders flocked there for the G20 summit.

The band, with the tell-tale name the Tyrants, featured lookalikes of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two entertained the audience at an Osaka club with their versions of classic pop and jazz hits, such as Imagine by John Lennon, but starting with “Imagine just one country…” instead of the original line.

“I think if you put music, politics and comedy, put it all together, it can work really well,” Kim’s double Howard X explained, adding that given this, there can be no better combination than Trump and Kim for a duet.

