‘It’s like the Academy Awards’: Trump taunts photographers during G20 talks with Putin

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 10:18
Donald Trump has likened his eagerly-awaited meeting with Vladimir Putin to a Hollywood Academy Awards ceremony, taunting a throng of excited reporters.

The photographers and journalists couldn’t resist taking myriad images as the two Presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

“It’s like the Academy Awards. Stupid,” Trump quipped to Putin at one point.

The US leader seemed to be in high spirits as he kept joking, even while answering tough questions from US reporters.

“Don’t meddle in the election,” he scolded after a journalist asked if Trump planned to make that warning about the coming 2020 presidential election.

