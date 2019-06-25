 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Locals on lockdown as huge fire breaks out in Spanish plastics plant (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 17:13 Edited time: 25 Jun, 2019 17:17
The blaze in San Roque, southern Spain on June 25, 2019 © AFP / JORGE GUERRERO
A huge fire is blazing at a petrochemical plant in San Roque, southern Spain, prompting local authorities to warn residents to remain inside their homes with windows closed in case of toxic fumes.

An enormous plume of smoke can be seen rising from the Indorama petrochemical site after the fire broke out at around 3pm local time. Although the cause of the blaze is not known, local reports say initial indications suggest that the fire started in a warehouse at the plastics manufacturer.

According to local officials, no injuries have been reported at the plant. 

Mayor Miguel Alconchel said the air quality is being continuously assessed and there is no sign of toxins being released by the fire, however local residents are being advised to remain indoors with doors and windows closed and to watch for any further updates from the emergency services.

The nearby motorway remains open but drivers are advised to stay clear of the area unless absolutely necessary. The fire appears to have spread to vegetation near the plant.

Firefighters at the scene are trying to extinguish the blaze and prevent its spread to other nearby warehouses.

