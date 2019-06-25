Locals on lockdown as huge fire breaks out in Spanish plastics plant (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A huge fire is blazing at a petrochemical plant in San Roque, southern Spain, prompting local authorities to warn residents to remain inside their homes with windows closed in case of toxic fumes.

An enormous plume of smoke can be seen rising from the Indorama petrochemical site after the fire broke out at around 3pm local time. Although the cause of the blaze is not known, local reports say initial indications suggest that the fire started in a warehouse at the plastics manufacturer.

#Gibraltar - 25/06 - Alarrming!

Caught on the MeteoGib Weather Webcam over the other side of the Bay near the Refinery . pic.twitter.com/i75pVksr90 — MeteoGib (@MeteoGib) June 25, 2019

Deberían, esto es horrible....desde cualquier punto, esto desde Gibraltar. pic.twitter.com/Q8WCEaAOgM — Verónica Reyes (@BLUE_Arq_Ing) June 25, 2019

According to local officials, no injuries have been reported at the plant.

Mayor Miguel Alconchel said the air quality is being continuously assessed and there is no sign of toxins being released by the fire, however local residents are being advised to remain indoors with doors and windows closed and to watch for any further updates from the emergency services.

Photo from Moroccan side of the Strait shows the plume drifting away from the Rock with a much slimmer strand higher than the summit. No consolation for the atmosphere but comforting for #Gibraltar. pic.twitter.com/JOueXC7rFF — John Cortes (@cortes_john) June 25, 2019

The nearby motorway remains open but drivers are advised to stay clear of the area unless absolutely necessary. The fire appears to have spread to vegetation near the plant.

Firefighters at the scene are trying to extinguish the blaze and prevent its spread to other nearby warehouses.

